The Easy Way To Upgrade The Flaky Finish On Coconut Cake

Coconut shreds can also be toasted in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, yet similarly to toasting the pieces in the microwave or in a skillet, you'll want to keep an eye on the pieces so the flakes do not burn. Keep shaking the coconut pieces around on the pan to ensure an even coat of color across the surface of each flake. In less than 10 minutes, you'll have flakes that only need to be cooled off before they land on the top of your finished cake.

Take our advice: Toast more coconut than what you think you will need to decorate your coconut cake. The toasted coconut that you do not use can be folded into muffin batter, sprinkled on top of pancakes, added to PB&Js, or tossed into your next batch of crunchy homemade granola. We only see winning when toasted coconut is involved.