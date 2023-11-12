No-Cook Pomegranate-Stuffed Brownie Recipe

For a dessert that is quick, easy, and perfect for those days when you want something sweet but don't have time for any cooking, try these no-cook pomegranate-stuffed brownies. Rich, fudgy, and punctuated with tart, crimson bits of pomegranate seeds, it doesn't get much better than this no-bake dessert.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these brownies are inspired by Middle Eastern ma'amoul cookies and use pomegranate seeds, nuts, dates, and chocolate to create an irresistibly sweet and fruity dessert. To make them, you'll simply blend together nuts, dates, cacao powder, and other ingredients before pressing the mixture into a pan and topping it with a creamy, chocolate ganache and pomegranate seed filling. Best of all, with no oven required, you can have a delicious, homemade dessert ready in just 30 minutes of active work. The brownies can be stored in the fridge for up to a week for an easy, sweet snack anytime.