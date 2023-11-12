No-Cook Pomegranate-Stuffed Brownie Recipe
For a dessert that is quick, easy, and perfect for those days when you want something sweet but don't have time for any cooking, try these no-cook pomegranate-stuffed brownies. Rich, fudgy, and punctuated with tart, crimson bits of pomegranate seeds, it doesn't get much better than this no-bake dessert.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these brownies are inspired by Middle Eastern ma'amoul cookies and use pomegranate seeds, nuts, dates, and chocolate to create an irresistibly sweet and fruity dessert. To make them, you'll simply blend together nuts, dates, cacao powder, and other ingredients before pressing the mixture into a pan and topping it with a creamy, chocolate ganache and pomegranate seed filling. Best of all, with no oven required, you can have a delicious, homemade dessert ready in just 30 minutes of active work. The brownies can be stored in the fridge for up to a week for an easy, sweet snack anytime.
Gather the ingredients for no-cook pomegranate-stuffed brownies
To make these no-bake brownies, you will need Medjool dates, raw walnuts, raw almonds, unsweetened cacao powder, sea salt, almond milk, dark chocolate, coconut oil, powdered sugar, pomegranate seeds, and flaky sea salt. The dates, nuts, cacao powder, and other dry ingredients are blended together to form the brownie base, while the almond milk, chocolate, and coconut oil are used to make the creamy chocolate ganache topping that gets poured over the brownies and mixed with pomegranate seeds.
Step 1: Chop the dates
Chop the dates in a food processor. Remove and set them aside.
Step 2: Prepare the nut mixture
Add walnuts and almonds to the food processor and blend them until finely ground (do not process into butter).
Step 3: Add the remaining dry ingredients
Add the cacao powder and sea salt and pulse to combine.
Step 4: Mix in the dates
Add the dates back in batches and blend further. If the mixture doesn't mix, add up to 1/4 cup water slowly, about 1 tablespoon at a time.
Step 5: Press into the pan
Line an 8x8 pan with parchment paper and press the mixture into the pan with your hands.
Step 6: Cover and chill the brownie base
Cover with another piece of parchment paper and flatten the mixture. Place the pan in the fridge while making the ganache.
Step 7: Heat the milk
In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the almond milk for 30 seconds.
Step 8: Make the ganache
Remove and immediately pour the milk over the chopped chocolate. Cover and let sit for 2 minutes.
Step 9: Mix the ganache
Mix the chocolate with a wooden spoon until it melts. If it doesn't fully melt, you can heat it in short bursts of 20 seconds in the microwave, stirring after each time, until fully melted. Avoid overheating.
Step 10: Add ingredients to the ganache
Mix in coconut oil, sea salt, powdered sugar, and ½ cup of pomegranate seeds.
Step 11: Chill the ganache
Place the ganache in the fridge for 10 minutes to cool down.
Step 12: Assemble the brownies
Take the first pan from the fridge and pour the ganache over the brownie mixture, spreading it evenly with a spatula.
Step 13: Top the brownies
Top with additional pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Step 14: Chill and serve
Transfer the brownies to the refrigerator for 30 minutes, then cut and serve. Keep the brownies refrigerated until serving. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for 4–5 days.
How can I customize the no-cook pomegranate-stuffed brownies?
You can adjust these no-cook brownies by using other dates, or decreasing the amount of sugar in the whole dessert. While Medjool dates are preferred for their sweetness and texture, you can substitute other types of dates in this no-cook brownie recipe. Common varieties that can be used as an alternative include Deglet Noor and Barhi dates. To account for the difference and ensure that the dates blend smoothly into the brownie base, any dates other than Medjools should be soaked in hot water for 10 minutes before use.
It is also possible to omit the powdered sugar from the ganache for a lower-sugar version of the no-cook brownies. The ganache will still come out sweet and fudgy thanks to the natural sugars present in the Medjool dates, dark chocolate, and coconut oil. If you still want just a touch of extra sweetness in your brownies, feel free to add in just 2 tablespoons of sugar as opposed to the full ¼ cup.
How long do these brownies stay fresh, and can I freeze them?
These no-cook brownies stay fresh in the refrigerator for 3–4 days when stored in an airtight container. For even longer storage, you can also freeze these brownies. To freeze them, securely wrap the brownies in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, then place them in an airtight freezer bag or freezer-safe container. Properly wrapping the brownies helps prevent freezer burn. When frozen, the brownies will maintain their quality for three months, making it even easier to grab a dessert whenever future you feels like it. To enjoy these brownies from the freezer, simply thaw them in the fridge overnight before serving. Both refrigerating and freezing work to extend the shelf life of these no-bake brownies beyond just a few days.
|Calories per Serving
|360
|Total Fat
|20.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.3 g
|Total Sugars
|32.7 g
|Sodium
|96.1 mg
|Protein
|6.6 g