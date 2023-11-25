Roasted Corn And Squash Quesadillas With Hot Honey Dipping Sauce Recipe

Roasted corn and squash with chipotle hot honey is the flavor combination you didn't know you needed inside of a gooey, cheesy tortilla. Recipe developer Leah Maroney uses corn tortillas to boost both the flavor and the texture here. "Corn tortillas add another dimension to the texture profile of these delicious quesadillas," Maroney says. We like to use traditional quesadilla cheese, which can be found in many larger grocery stores or in Latin grocery stores. It has a gorgeous cheese pull and a subtle, salty flavor. However, you can use Monterey Jack cheese if you can't find the quesadilla cheese.

The chipotle and honey sauce only requires two ingredients, but it packs a killer punch. The smokiness of the chipotle and the sweetness of the honey complement the roasted vegetables perfectly. You can use the hot honey as a drizzle on top or as a dip on the side. These quesadillas are best served immediately out of the oven. Just let them cool slightly. You can reheat the quesadillas in the air fryer. Just heat at 425 F for 10 minutes; this makes them extra crispy and almost taco-like.