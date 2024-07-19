The Easy Swap You Need For Crunchy, Gluten-Free Tuna Salad Sandwiches

The tuna salad sandwich has been a go-to lunch since the end of the 19th century when Americans avoiding food waste would mix scraps of various proteins with mayo and relishes like pickles and enjoy it on a simple bed of lettuce. Today, canned tuna is ubiquitous, making this classic lunch a simple, filling option to throw together in about five minutes with just a handful of ingredients. Of course, for those who follow a gluten-free diet, the bread portion of the equation might be problematic. You could go old-school and enjoy the dish atop a pile of greens like our predecessors, or you could try another crunchy, gluten-free option: The humble rice cake.

Once relegated to the lowly standing of bland diet food, rice cakes have taken on a new life with flavors ranging from white cheddar to caramel corn. They're generally gluten-free (though always check the packaging), and there are loads of ways to use rice cakes as a canvas for your summer snacks. And they make a great, sturdy base for an open-faced tuna salad sandwich, while adding extra crunch to every bite.