The Easy Swap You Need For Crunchy, Gluten-Free Tuna Salad Sandwiches
The tuna salad sandwich has been a go-to lunch since the end of the 19th century when Americans avoiding food waste would mix scraps of various proteins with mayo and relishes like pickles and enjoy it on a simple bed of lettuce. Today, canned tuna is ubiquitous, making this classic lunch a simple, filling option to throw together in about five minutes with just a handful of ingredients. Of course, for those who follow a gluten-free diet, the bread portion of the equation might be problematic. You could go old-school and enjoy the dish atop a pile of greens like our predecessors, or you could try another crunchy, gluten-free option: The humble rice cake.
Once relegated to the lowly standing of bland diet food, rice cakes have taken on a new life with flavors ranging from white cheddar to caramel corn. They're generally gluten-free (though always check the packaging), and there are loads of ways to use rice cakes as a canvas for your summer snacks. And they make a great, sturdy base for an open-faced tuna salad sandwich, while adding extra crunch to every bite.
Experiment with different tuna salad flavor combos
With rice cakes and tuna as your starting point, there are loads of options for flavor combos to suit whatever you're craving in the moment. Believe it or not, even though tuna has a distinct taste, it can in fact take on different flavors quite well. Start with trying one of the 14 ingredients to add for a much better tuna salad — perhaps extra-ripe avocado instead of mayo for a less eggy flavor, green goddess dressing for a bright and herby kick, or pickle juice for an extra tangy bite. You could also try skipping the mayo in tuna salad while adding big flavor with pepperoncinis to spice things up, or for a classic variation, whip up a simple spruced up tuna salad.
Once you've got your tuna salad ready to go, pick a rice cake to best complement it. Plain is always a solid bet to really let the flavors of the dish shine through, but other savory options can also fit the bill. Maybe everything spice, black pepper, or even tamari with seaweed? We don't recommend sweet options like apple cinnamon or dark chocolate for tuna, but hey, you do you — we won't judge.