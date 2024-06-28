The 15 Best Slice Shops In Manhattan

At this point, an article about pizza in New York City is about as trite as a song about love. But that doesn't mean pizza or love is any less wonderful. But in what is certainly the best city in the United States for pizza, slice shops probably have the monopoly over romance in New York.

From dollar slice shops to somewhat bougier specialty parlors, there's no doubt that by-the-slice pizza is a quintessential Manhattan-ism (even if you have to go to Times Square). A slice of pizza is efficient and pragmatic as it is economical and delicious. Big, fat slices mean plenty of surface space for sauce, cheese, and toppings. But since they're everywhere across this crowded island, where are the best ones?

I spent several years eating plenty of pizza around Manhattan when I worked here as a lowly, broke cook. Of course, I still eat plenty of pizza in the city, but nowadays, I'm constantly on the prowl for the next dank slice. In this guide, I'll walk you through the best of the best single, hand-held pizza purveyors on Manhattan Island right now.