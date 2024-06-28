The 15 Best Slice Shops In Manhattan
At this point, an article about pizza in New York City is about as trite as a song about love. But that doesn't mean pizza or love is any less wonderful. But in what is certainly the best city in the United States for pizza, slice shops probably have the monopoly over romance in New York.
From dollar slice shops to somewhat bougier specialty parlors, there's no doubt that by-the-slice pizza is a quintessential Manhattan-ism (even if you have to go to Times Square). A slice of pizza is efficient and pragmatic as it is economical and delicious. Big, fat slices mean plenty of surface space for sauce, cheese, and toppings. But since they're everywhere across this crowded island, where are the best ones?
I spent several years eating plenty of pizza around Manhattan when I worked here as a lowly, broke cook. Of course, I still eat plenty of pizza in the city, but nowadays, I'm constantly on the prowl for the next dank slice. In this guide, I'll walk you through the best of the best single, hand-held pizza purveyors on Manhattan Island right now.
Francesco's Pizza
Francesco's Pizza is a beloved Upper West Side spot for authentic Italian cuisine in a warm, welcoming setting. The restaurant has remained a family-owned and operated business, making a variety of passionate pies: Classic New York-style thin, crispy crusts that balance a solid crunch with a soft interior.
There's a lot to love at Francesco's. The margherita pizza — super simple with tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil — is top notch. The cheese pull on this one sets a high bar. The pepperoni is just about as delicious, generously topped with savory, slightly spicy meat. There are a ton of other meat and veggie pizza options at this NYC haunt for the maximalists among us.
One of the best things about Francesco's is the perfect cheese-to-sauce ratio: It's saucy and gooey as hell, but that doesn't compromise the pie's integrity, from crisp edges to the chewy, tender dough.
(929) 392-2763
186 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023
Grand Street Pizza
Grand Street Pizza is a trendy spot in the Lower East Side for solid pies and cold drinks. This pizzeria has become a staple in the LES since it opened in the spring of 2021, a time deep in the pandemic when plenty were leaving the city. The vision was the perfect balance between a slice shop and a neighborhood bar.
One of the standout features of Grand Street Pizza is its specialty offerings. The white pizza, topped with pesto, is a rich and creamy alternative to the classic tomato-based pies. The grandma pizza, with its square shape and bright tomato sauce is also a classic — heartier with its thicker crust and sauce layer.
Grand Street is also a great bar. Stay and hang out, have a few slices and some drinks, or grab a quick one to go.
(646) 918-6194
384 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
Joe's Pizza
Since its establishment in 1975 by Joe Pozzuoli, a Naples native, Joe's Pizza has become an icon of the quintessential New York City slice shop. Joe's now has locations all over the city — four in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn — but the OG is the one in Greenwich Village. The shop has made numerous appearances in films (Spider-Man, anybody?), TV shows, and media over the years.
Joe's Pizza is often bustling with locals, tourists, and even celebrities who appreciate the authenticity and quality of its offerings. Joe's is all business: quick service and no BS. Some of the locations frequently have late-night lines (they move quick) on weekends.
All the pizza is delicious, but the pepperoni and the plain cheese are classics. Its thin, crispy crust that holds up well under the weight of the toppings. The tomato sauce is tangy and slightly sweet, complementing the rich, melted mozzarella cheese. Joe's is simple but iconic — it reminds us what's so important about the basics of New York pizza.
Multiple locations in Manhattan
L'industrie
L'industrie Pizzeria was founded in 2017 by Massimo Laveglia — who hails from Tuscany, Italy — in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. On October 18, 2023, L'industrie's West Village location opened up with all the same pizza, sandwiches, and extras that are known and loved in Brooklyn. The shop can get hectic in the middle of the day with all the loving fans, so get there early if you can.
L'industrie touts itself for its high-quality ingredients, and honestly, you can taste it. Traditional pizzas like margherita and pepperoni, have an outstanding crust and dough with a chew as satisfying as good mochi. The specialty pies — like the Burrata Slice, topped with fresh burrata cheese, and the Spciy Salami Pie, which features spicy soppressata — use some of the best cheese and meat in the city.
If you're there on a Wednesday, you might want to pick up a sandwich too. They're thick as hell and feature unique and flavorful combinations often served on sesame-speckled semolina bread.
(212) 256-0648
104 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
Mama's TOO!
Mama's TOO!, with locations on the Upper West Side and West Village, is renowned for its innovative and high-quality pizzas. Founded by Frank Tuttolomondo, this pizzeria has quickly become a hotspot in New York City. Frank's fine dining background and passion for pizza led to the creation of unique and off-kilter flavor combinations that push the boundaries of traditional pizza.
The menu features standout items like the Angry Nonna, topped with hot soppressata and hot honey, and the Cacio e Pepe Pizza, inspired by the classic pasta dish with pecorino cheese and black pepper. You can even go crazy with a poached pear pie with hot honey.
Mama's TOO! is known for its perfectly crispy and airy crust, generous toppings, and dynamic flavors. The friendly service and cozy atmosphere make it a great spot to hang out for a bit or body a slice on a brisk walk to the subway, though you might have trouble keeping all the sauce between the pizza and your mouth.
Multiple locations in Manhattan
NY Pizza Suprema
NY Pizza Suprema has been serving classic New York-style pizza in the Chelsea since 1964. Founded by Salvatore Riggio, this family-owned pizzeria is celebrated for its high-quality ingredients and traditional techniques. Known for its thin, crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and perfectly bubbly mozzarella, NY Pizza Suprema's cheese pizza is a standout. The menu also features popular options like the pepperoni pizza and unique specialties such as the "Upside Down Pie," with cheese on the bottom and sauce on top.
Suprema has some supremely fast, friendly service and consistent quality. The casual, no-frills atmosphere focuses on delivering a solid pizza. Located near Penn Station, NY Pizza Suprema attracts both locals and tourists. Whatever the crowd, the authenticity is in the dough, and Suprema has earned itself features in numerous food blogs and TV shows, including "Barstool Pizza Review" by Dave Portnoy.
(212) 594-8939
413 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Patsy's Pizzeria
Patsy's Pizzeria is a historic institution known for its authentic coal-fired brick oven pizzas. It was thought up by Pasquale "Patsy" Lancieri in 1933 in Harlem. Since then, Patsy's has maintained its reputation for serving some of the best traditional New York-style pizza. Today, the "undisputed pizza dynasty" of Patsy's has five locations across the city.
Patsy's Pizzeria has a storied history that dates back to the early 20th century. It was one of the first pizzerias to popularize coal-fired brick oven thin-crust pizza in New York City, setting a standard for the city's iconic pizza style. It also claims to have started pizza by the slice. The original location in Harlem became a beloved neighborhood fixture. It's old school with exposed brick and white tablecloths.
The crust on the pies is airy, bubbly, and slightly charred from the charcoal. The fine folks at Patsy's are generous with the cheese and pepperoni, plus the white pizza with ricotta is a saucy, delicious mess.
Multiple locations in Manhattan
Prince Street Pizza
Deep in the heart of Nolita, Prince Street Pizza s renowned for its iconic Sicilian square slices. Established in 2012 by Frank and Dominic Morano, it quickly gained fame for its high-quality ingredients and bold flavors. The pizzeria's standout seller is the Spicy Spring pie, featuring a thick, crispy crust topped with spicy pepperoni cups, fresh mozzarella, and a rich tomato sauce. This signature slice has made Prince Street Pizza a must-visit on this list.
The menu at Prince Street Pizza features a variety of pizzas, but it is the Sicilian slices that truly stand out. The Spicy Spring pie is the most famous, a square pie with spicy pepperoni cups that curl up to hold little pools of flavorful grease. There's also the Prince Perfection, a classic pizza with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil; and the Broadway Breadcrumb, a unique creation topped with breadcrumbs for a great crunch.
(212) 966-4100
27 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
Rosetta Pizza
Rosetta Pizza in the West Village is a great reprieve from the touristy trudgings all around the area. This is an ultra-casual spot with some nice outdoor seating that really hits different on a hot summer night in the city. The red, white, and green-colored chairs, signage, plant pots, and everything else really screams Italian-American in the best way.
Rosetta probably has more pies to choose from than your regular joint — the buffalo chicken slice (the sauce, not the city), slathered with spicy and creamy orange buffalo sauce all over, is just as delicious as the classic cheese. If you're feeling really off-beat, go with the pillowy focaccia slice with super fresh basil, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic.
Rosetta Pizza is a slice house you don't have to worry about waiting on too long or going too out of the way for. It's one of those places you are always relieved to walk by when you need it most.
(212) 414-4800
304 W 14th St, New York, NY 10014
Sal & Carmine's Pizza
Sal & Carmine Pizza in the Upper West Side is a legendary pizzeria in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Established in 1959 by brothers Sal and Carmine Malanga, it has become renowned for its no-nonsense approach to classic New York-style pizza. The pizzeria has a casual, old-school vibe: pictures framed on the walls, tile underneath, bright neon signs in the window. It's about as OG NYC as you can get on this list.
The slices at Sal & Carmine forego the fancy accouterments — plain cheese, straight pepperoni, or white pizza are the moves here. The crust is thin and the slices are flat, perfect for folding into a soft, greasy, cheesy, meaty series of bites. If you're looking for a true establishment reminiscent of the heyday of New York, when the city was a bit grittier than the glitz and glamor of today, look no further than Sal & Carmine.
(212) 663-7651
2671 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
Scarr's Pizza
Scarr's Pizza has, since 2016, become a quick classic in the Lower East Side, on the young and buzzy Orchard Street. Founded by Scarr Pimentel, the pizzeria emphasizes using organic and locally sourced ingredients, including flour milled on-site, which sets it apart from many other pizzerias.
The interior of Scarr's Pizza features a nostalgic 1970s vibe — wood-paneled walls and brown leather upholstered goblet stools at a wrap-around bar — giving it a unique charm reminiscent of the old New York. Scarr's has options for dine-in and takeout: you can sit down at a table or order by the slice from the front counter.
Pimentel opened Scarr's Pizza with the mission of creating the best pizza possible by using top-tier ingredients and traditional methods. Scarr's mills its own flour — something uncommon in the city's competitive pizza scene — and makes some seriously chewy and well-seasoned dough, from the classics to the vegan pie. Pro-tip: If you're making your own pie, get the pepperoni with jalapeños and anchovies.
(212) 334-3481
35 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Sofia Pizza Shoppe
Sofia Pizza Shoppe, located in Manhattan's Midtown East, is celebrated for its artisanal approach to classic New York-style pizza. Founded by Matthew Porter and Tom DeGrezia in 2016, the pizzeria make a point of prioritizing high-quality ingredients and creative toppings.
Sofia's signature offering, the DoughDici, is a thick, square pie that has amassed a dedicated following. The DoughDici's hearty, chewy crust with a crispy exterior topped with rich, flavorful ingredients. The classic and specialty pizzas feature the quintessential thin, crispy crust.
There's more to love here, though. The spinach pizza is one of our favorite veggie options in the city — almost like eating spinach dip in pizza form. The margherita consistently has some of our favorite tomato sauce and fresh, aromatic basil. Sofia usually has some kind of cheap eats deal, like two slices of cheese and a soda for well under ten bucks. In the chaos of Midtown — which can be an anxiety-inducing place to have a good meal — Sofia Pizza Shoppe keeps it real and simple.
(212) 888-8816
989 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Uncle Sam's Pizza
Arguably the most chill slice shop in the Lower East Side is located in what used to be Rizzo's Fine Pizza, which closed in 2018. The building now holds Uncle Sam's Pizza, which touts itself as the "Home of the World Famous Spicy Pepperoni Square." Now, whether Uncle Sam's actually the originator of the spicy pepperoni square is up for debate. But what is not is how unbelievably delicious this slice is at Uncle Sam's.
While Clinton Street isn't exactly a quiet street, it's definitely in a more laid-back part of the Lower East Side, as opposed to the other side of Essex, where the clubs and bars on Orchard Street go all night long. This means that, even on a Saturday night, there aren't crazy lines to get pizza at Uncle Sam's.
Come for the spicy pepperoni — it's savory, chewy, crunchy, and perfectly salted (a little slice of heaven). Stay for the square eggplant slice and the vodka square.
(201) 875-2959
17 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002
Upside Pizza
When titans collide, the result is some disastrous — not so with Upside Pizza, a collaboration between founder Noam Grossman, Eli and Oren Halai — kings of dollar slice shop 2 Bros. Pizza — and Roberta's alum Anthony Falco. What began near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown has now grown into four — going on five — slice shops around the city.
The pizza at Upside is special: mozzarella made from scratch; dough made with a sourdough starter and unbleached, unbromated flour; uncompromising heat exposure in Montague Hearth Bake brick ovens. The specialty pies really hit home here. Mushroom lovers rejoice: the Mushroom, WWLC with white wine lemon cream sauce and lemon zest is so crushable, you won't feel bad about eating three slices. The tomato pie with sourdough breadcrumbs, olive oil, and garlic is stellar even without the cheese. The fact that the Nolita location has Softside, a fantastic sister soft-serve counter, next door doesn't hurt either.
Multiple locations in Manhattan
Williamsburg Pizza LES
Williamsburg Pizza, another LES favorite, opened this Manhattan location in 2013. Founded by pizza aficionados who wanted to bring the taste of classic New York-style pizza to modern palates, Williamsburg Pizza emphasizes the use of fresh, premium ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.
The menu at Williamsburg Pizza has a stellar variety of both classic and specialty pies. Orthodox options like The Brooklyn — a simple yet delicious pizza topped with Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce — or the Margherita — with basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and tomato sauce — are as delicious as the fancier stuff. For the thrill-seekers among us, the Sophia Loren pizza, with fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, marinated sliced tomatoes, garlic, and basil, is a slice full of surprising flavor. The Cup & Char Grandma, a square pizza with crispy pepperoni cups, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil, and fresh mozzarella, is also a banger.
With ornate tiled ceilings, checkered floors, and the OG red pizza parlor stripe accents, Williamsburg doesn't disappoint in its vibes or its pizza. Check out the meatballs and chopped salads, too, when you inevitably come back.
Multiple locations in New York City and Omaha
Methodology
NYC will always be full of too much pizza, which is why we ate it all to curate the best of the best for you. To find the best slice shops in Manhattan, we checked out several key things.
First, we focused on the quality and consistency of the pizza, paying attention to the dough, crust, sauce, toppings, and how well it was baked. Consistent quality, every time, was a big deal for us. Next, we looked at the authenticity of each slice joint — what makes each place a true purveyor or authentic New York pizza? This meant traditional pizza-making techniques and capturing that classic New York-style pizza: thin crust, large slices, even and chewy dough, simple toppings and sauce. We also considered what makes each Manhattan slice shop unique, like special toppings, creative flavor combos, or anything else that stands out. Finally, we thought about the atmosphere, including the decor and overall vibe of the place. To keep things fair, we listed the slice shops in alphabetical order.