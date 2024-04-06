Roasted Garlic Is The Bold Pizza Topping That Totally Elevates Your Pie
When it comes to pizza, garlic is a central component thanks to the red sauce ladled over the dough before baking. While some might add raw garlic as a topping, roasted garlic is the only thing that can rival the punchy flavor. With its rich, caramelized taste and buttery texture, roasted garlic adds a depth of flavor that takes pizza to a whole new level of deliciousness.
What makes roasted garlic such a standout topping for pizza? It all comes down to the transformation that occurs during the roasting process. As garlic cloves roast in the oven, their sharp, pungent flavor mellows and sweetens, creating a savory-sweet sensation that perfectly complements the other ingredients on the pizza. The result is a subtle yet satisfying burst of garlic goodness in every bite that doesn't overpower other toppings.
Pair roasted garlic with creamy ricotta cheese for a gourmet white pizza or combine it with earthy mushrooms and salty prosciutto for a flavor-packed topping combination. Roasted garlic also pairs beautifully with fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme, adding an extra layer of complexity to your pizza creations. Try it with Tasting Table's Italian sausage and sweet potato pizza or cheesy eggplant parmesan pizza.
Set the oven to a high temperature to roast garlic
How do you roast garlic for pizza? It's easier than you might think as long as you avoid these mistakes. Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a whole head of garlic and slice off the top to expose the cloves. Drizzle the garlic with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Then, wrap the garlic head in aluminum foil and place it in the oven to roast for around 45 minutes or until the cloves are fragrant, soft, and golden brown.
Once the garlic is roasted to perfection, simply squeeze the cloves out of their skins and spread them onto your pizza dough along with your other toppings. Use a spoon to drop dollops of the paste around the pizza. Use the back of the spoon to spread it out while keeping the layer of cheese even. With a little extra time and patience, you can elevate your homemade pizzas to have a more nuanced flavor.