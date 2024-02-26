Cheesy Eggplant Parmesan Pizza Recipe

Pizza may well be one of the most popular and versatile foods around the globe. The pizza we typically imagine — a thin, circular base topped with tomato and cheese — originated in Naples, Italy. However, since pizza is, at its essence, a flatbread with a variety of toppings, you'll find it in a wide range of shapes and styles from cuisines worldwide. Depending on where you live, you can get just about anything on a pizza. Pineapple, anyone? So, it's no surprise that around the world pizzas are often combined with other great foods to create hybrid dishes, such as the kebab pizza or the haggis pizza.

This cheesy eggplant Parmesan pizza recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is inspired by another classic Italian dish; eggplant Parmesan. The combination of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella is a match made in heaven for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. The pizza is made using a thin dough base, which is topped with tomato passata, pan-fried eggplant, and fresh, creamy mozzarella. It's finished off with a drizzle of homemade pesto and a sprinkling of Parmesan before being oven-cooked to crisp perfection. Served with pine nuts, Parmesan shavings, and peppery arugula, this eggplant parmesan-influenced pizza recipe is a perfect tribute to Italian dishes and flavors.