Italian Sausage And Sweet Potato Pizza Recipe

It's pretty obvious why pizza is one of the most popular and recognized dishes all over the world: it's perfect for casual gatherings, portable, and easy to make quickly in bulk. It's covered in melted cheese, rich tomato sauce, and all types of different meat and veggie toppings. It's also affordable to make, considering all that's required to make a pizza is a yeasted dough, tomato sauce, and cheese (or not!). And of course, it's delicious— sometimes even bad pizza can be good.

In the last decade, sourdough pizza has become more mainstream, with its signature tangy flavor and dark, bubbly crust. Neapolitan dough remains the most classic, characterized by its thinner crust and short baking time. For this recipe, we've opted for a no-knead crust that will make things a lot easier while still producing an excellent homemade pizza. Popularized by Jim Lahey, the no-knead dough method is relied upon by tons of home pizza makers and professionals alike, and it even rivals some of the best pizza doughs that take 3 times as long to produce.