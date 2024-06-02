Veggie Lovers Cast Iron Pizza Recipe
Pizza may have started its journey in Italy, but it has ultimately found a home in hearts and kitchens all around the globe. This veggie cast-iron pizza recipe brings a fun twist to the classic dish by using a cast-iron skillet, but the pan isn't just for show. Cooking pizza in a cast-iron skillet means you get an irresistibly crispy crust that's tough to achieve with a regular baking sheet, plus it makes everything from cooking to serving incredibly simple.
"Growing up in an Italian family, pizza was a weekly dinner, and a homemade sauce was always a key component," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, adding, "It takes the taste up a notch and definitely worth the extra effort." But don't worry, this recipe still keeps things simple by putting premade pizza dough to good use — whether that pizza dough is store-bought or from a homemade recipe is entirely up to you.
Gather the ingredients for veggie lovers cast-iron pizza
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, and fresh basil. "You can use any type of mushrooms here or a mix of a few varieties," Hahn shares.
You'll also need pizza dough — again, you can pick some up from the store or make up a batch of easy 2-ingredient pizza dough for a compromise between homemade and easy. "If you are using a 10-inch cast iron skillet 1 pound of dough will be enough, but if your skillet is 12-inches use a pound and a half," Hahn advises.
For the sauce you'll need fire-roasted tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic granules, dried oregano, and salt. To round out the pizza, you'll need olive oil and mozzarella cheese.
Step 1: Add oil to a cast-iron skillet
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a 12-inch cast-iron skillet.
Step 2: Add the dough to the skillet
Place the dough into the skillet and cover with a damp dishtowel. Let sit for 2 hours.
Step 3: Make the sauce
Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic granules, ½ teaspoon oregano, and salt to a medium pot and simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 450 F.
Step 5: Add oil to a pan
Add the remaining oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 6: Cook the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 7: Spread the dough in the skillet
Spread the dough with your hands to cover the surface of the skillet.
Step 8: Layer on sauce
Spread some sauce on the pizza dough. (You will have leftover sauce.)
Step 9: Add the cheese and veggies
Add the mozzarella cheese, then top with the mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, and the remaining oregano.
Step 10: Sear the dough on the stovetop
Place the skillet on high heat for 3 minutes to sear the bottom.
Step 11: Transfer to the oven
Transfer to the oven and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the edges are brown.
Step 12: Let it cool
Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes.
Step 13: Garnish, slice, and serve
Top with fresh basil, slice, and serve.
What can I do with the leftover pizza sauce?
Leftover pizza sauce is ideal for creating quick and delicious meals throughout the week. You can store this leftover sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week or freeze it for up to six months. The robust flavors of fire-roasted tomatoes and herbs make it a versatile ingredient that can be used in various dishes.
Consider using the sauce as a base for a hearty marinara pasta. Simply heat it up, toss it with your favorite cooked pasta, and voila, dinner is served. It's also perfect for layering in vegan lasagna, classic lasagna, or spreading on a meatball sub for a flavorful lunch. For a quick appetizer, try it as a dipping sauce for mozzarella sticks, homemade garlic bread, or even as a base for homemade meat or vegetable calzones. Each use brings out the rich, tangy flavor of the sauce, adding depth to whatever dish you choose to enhance.
What other veggies can I add to this cast-iron pizza?
The beauty of making pizza, especially in a versatile vessel like a cast iron skillet, is the endless customization options for toppings. If you're looking to expand the vegetable array on this veggie cast-iron pizza, there are numerous tasty and colorful options to consider.
Thinly sliced zucchini or yellow squash offer a delicate texture and a slight sweetness that pairs well with the robust sauce. Slices of eggplant, pre-roasted or sauteed, can bulk up the pizza. Artichokes, with their slightly tangy and nutty flavor, can add a Mediterranean twist. For a bit more greenery, scatter some arugula or spinach over the pizza right after it comes out of the oven, so it wilt slightly with the heat. Halved grape tomatoes add some juiciness to the pizza, or try sun-dried tomatoes to add a chewy texture and a punch of flavor.
Other great additions are olives, capers, or a sprinkle of red chili flakes to bring in some brininess and heat. You might also consider drizzling on honey or balsamic glaze after the pizza is baked for a sweet contrast against the savory cheese and vegetables.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 ½ pounds pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups sliced white mushrooms
- ¾ cup mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup diced green pepper
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup fresh basil
- Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a 12-inch cast-iron skillet.
- Place the dough into the skillet and cover with a damp dishtowel. Let sit for 2 hours.
- Add the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic granules, ½ teaspoon oregano, and salt to a medium pot and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 450 F.
- Add the remaining oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Spread the dough with your hands to cover the surface of the skillet.
- Spread some sauce on the pizza dough. (You will have leftover sauce.)
- Add the mozzarella cheese, then top with mushrooms, green pepper, red onion, and remaining oregano.
- Place the skillet on the stovetop over high heat for 3 minutes to sear the bottom.
- Transfer to the oven and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until the crust edges are brown.
- Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes.
- Top with fresh basil, slice, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|355
|Total Fat
|12.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|21.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|8.0 g
|Sodium
|846.5 mg
|Protein
|15.0 g