Veggie Lovers Cast Iron Pizza Recipe

Pizza may have started its journey in Italy, but it has ultimately found a home in hearts and kitchens all around the globe. This veggie cast-iron pizza recipe brings a fun twist to the classic dish by using a cast-iron skillet, but the pan isn't just for show. Cooking pizza in a cast-iron skillet means you get an irresistibly crispy crust that's tough to achieve with a regular baking sheet, plus it makes everything from cooking to serving incredibly simple.

"Growing up in an Italian family, pizza was a weekly dinner, and a homemade sauce was always a key component," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, adding, "It takes the taste up a notch and definitely worth the extra effort." But don't worry, this recipe still keeps things simple by putting premade pizza dough to good use — whether that pizza dough is store-bought or from a homemade recipe is entirely up to you.