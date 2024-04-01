14 Pizza Styles, Ranked Worst To Best

I am a pizza snob — and I'm not afraid to admit it. I'd like to think it stems from my roots as a born-and-raised Nutmegger (a person from Connecticut) — which gave me the opportunity to try a melting pot of different pizza styles, from the thin-crust New York slice that's larger than my face to the New England Greek-style pizza that can't decide if it wants to be dressed-up bread or pizza. In fact, I don't even have to travel far out of my hometown to sample a plethora of different regional styles and specialty pies.

I would like to say that I have loved all pizza styles the same, but the fact of the matter is that there are just some slices that will never come close to the others. I ranked some of the most popular pizza styles across the country based on the overall composition of the toppings, the qualities of the crust, and the overall eating experience.