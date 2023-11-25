Why You Shouldn't Resist Charred Pizza Crust, According To An Expert

"A large cheese pie — not burnt." Those six words have haunted our pizzeria experiences ever since we were young. But it wasn't us saying them. It was actually our dad who first waged a crusade against pizza char.

The order didn't just spur the question, "But what's wrong with burnt pizza?" But it also elicited eye-rolls from wary restaurant staff. It's the same expression we gave customers with the same demand when we worked a brief stint at a pizza joint in college. After all, can pizza really ever be burnt? And why do so many people hate the sooty flavor and charred bottom of a classic New Haven apizza? But with pizza, there's more than meets the crust.

We had an opportunity to chat with food expert Nathan Myhrvold about the true meaning of "burnt" pizza. He's at the epicenter of Modernist Cuisine, a food publishing, research, and everything-in-between outlet. The Cooking Lab has written four books, including "Modernist Pizza," a volume of three books that cover the history and fundamentals of pizza, technique and ingredients, and recipes for home cooks. The team also runs the Modernist Pizza Podcast — which shares tips for pizza in bite-sized, audible form. Here's what he had to say.