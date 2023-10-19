The Unexpected Sweet Touch You Need For More Flavorful Pizza Dough

A little sweet touch makes everything better, even something as simple as pizza dough. It may not be the best part of pizza, but dough is the most important part. Like the bread for your sandwich, the pizza dough holds everything together, and even in a supporting role it can make or break your pie. You may be craving the sauce and the cheese, but get a bland, flavorless crust, and none of the rest matters. And good pizza dough is tougher to make than it seems too. The standard Neapolitan pizza dough is like a baguette and other crusty white breads, it's just flour, water, yeast, and salt. Everything that's good about it comes from technique, with skilled pizza masters taking years to hone their craft. But there is an ingredient that can boost your dough without all that effort, and it's one a lot of pizza spots use themselves. A little sugar can help make your pizza dough perfect.

Sugar gets a bad rap these days, but used in moderation it's almost as useful and powerful an ingredient as its white granulated partner salt. Sugar won't just make things sweet but it will make every other ingredient it touches more flavorful. Being so simple, pizza dough can be a bit bland, so you want to use every trick in the book to boost its inherent flavor without adding too many extraneous ingredients. A few teaspoons of sugar will do just that.