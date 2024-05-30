11 Best Pizza Places To Try Near Times Square, According To A Native New Yorker

There's nothing like the cheesy, saucy experience of biting into a piping hot slice of New York pizza. After all, pizza is one of the quintessential New York foods that every visitor should try. Fortunately, there is no shortage of pizza parlors, old-school Italian restaurants, counter slice shops, and modern pizza joints to choose from.

When traveling to the city, either for your first or tenth visit, you'll likely find yourself traversing through one of NYC's most popular destinations: Times Square. Maybe you're headed to a Broadway show or hoping to take photos with the costumed characters assembled in the square. Or, you might be heading to Penn Station and are looking to satisfy your pizza craving en route to your next destination. No matter your reason, you'll likely happen upon Times Square at some point during your visit.

Like most tourist hot spots, Times Square has endless food options, but that doesn't mean all of them are worth sampling. I'd recommend steering clear of most spots that purport to have "the best pizza in the city," as those claims are often meant to lure unsuspecting diners into subpar, or sometimes downright unappetizing, dining experiences.

I've assembled a comprehensive list of the best Times Square pizzerias to help you find top-quality slices. As a native New Yorker, my selections were chosen based on extensive personal experience, reputable local news sources, and verified customer reviews.