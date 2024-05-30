11 Best Pizza Places To Try Near Times Square, According To A Native New Yorker
There's nothing like the cheesy, saucy experience of biting into a piping hot slice of New York pizza. After all, pizza is one of the quintessential New York foods that every visitor should try. Fortunately, there is no shortage of pizza parlors, old-school Italian restaurants, counter slice shops, and modern pizza joints to choose from.
When traveling to the city, either for your first or tenth visit, you'll likely find yourself traversing through one of NYC's most popular destinations: Times Square. Maybe you're headed to a Broadway show or hoping to take photos with the costumed characters assembled in the square. Or, you might be heading to Penn Station and are looking to satisfy your pizza craving en route to your next destination. No matter your reason, you'll likely happen upon Times Square at some point during your visit.
Like most tourist hot spots, Times Square has endless food options, but that doesn't mean all of them are worth sampling. I'd recommend steering clear of most spots that purport to have "the best pizza in the city," as those claims are often meant to lure unsuspecting diners into subpar, or sometimes downright unappetizing, dining experiences.
I've assembled a comprehensive list of the best Times Square pizzerias to help you find top-quality slices. As a native New Yorker, my selections were chosen based on extensive personal experience, reputable local news sources, and verified customer reviews.
Joe's Pizza Broadway
Joe's Pizza is a New York institution run by Joe Pozzuoli, who hails from another pizza capital of the world: Naples, Italy. The original Joe's Pizza location opened in the West Village in 1975 and has served a steady celebrity clientele ever since — including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Lenny Kravitz.
Joe's Pizza exemplifies the classically thin New York-style slice: pizza served on a paper plate with a perfectly golden brown crust and layers of decadent cheese and rich tomato sauce. Each location, including the Broadway outpost, is lined with photographs of the famous pizza lovers who make this pizzeria their go-to stop whenever they find themselves in the city.
When you enter Joe's Pizza on Broadway, you'll likely join a lengthy queue of hungry pizza fans, all eager to sample an iconic slice. Once inside the pizzeria, you'll select your pizza from the glass display case, which features classic cheese, all-white pie, pepperoni, caprese, supreme (made with mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, and pepperoni), and a thick square Sicilian.There isn't any seating inside the restaurant; instead, diners eat their slices at the counter or at the small bar-top tables scattered throughout the pizzeria.
(646) 559-4878
1435 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
Capizzi
Just outside of Times Square, tucked underneath an unassuming underpass in Hell's Kitchen, is Capizzi:an old-school Italian restaurant specializing in wood-fired pizza. This family-owned pizzeria has roots in Brooklyn where the proprietor's grandmother inspired a love of delicious food and a passion for cooking. All of Capizzi's pizzas are thin-crust and personal-sized, which allows you to savor slice after slice of irresistibly sumptuous sizzling cheese, fresh basil leaves, and house-made San Marzano tomato sauce.
One of the wonders of Capizzi is that the restaurant's pizzas are entirely customizable with a vast array of high-quality pizza toppings, including sliced eggplant, anchovies, caramelized fennel, hot Italian sausage, and Prosciutto di Parma. Or, go with one of Capizzi's signature white pizzas instead. Standouts include the Asparagus Special with truffle oil, roasted asparagus, and toasted pine nuts, and the Uovo, made with farm-fresh eggs, sauteed onions, fresh mozzarella, and melted provolone.
Although Capizzi offers takeout and delivery, I recommend dining at the charming restaurant to experience its blend of classic New York and Italian decor. And after you finish your pizza, head to the dessert menu for Capizzi's signature Oreo truffle cannoli or the Nutella pizza.
(646) 476-5120
547 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018
Emmy Squared
While most New York pizza joints offer individual slices of extra-large pizza, Emmy Squared is beloved for its signature Detroit-style pizza. Founded in Williamsburg in 2016, Emmy Squared now has several locations within the city and throughout the country. At its Times Square location, you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enter a pizza oasis where you'll be served thick squares of pillowy pizza dough that is perfectly crisp on the bottom and loaded with oozing cheese, fresh tomatoes, and any number of artisanal toppings of your choice.
You can't go wrong with any of the options at Emmy Squared, but my favorite pizzas include the Classic, a traditional red sauce and mozzarella pizza, the Artie Bucco, which happens be vegan and features loads of confit garlic cloves, fresh basil, and sweet caramelized onions, and the MVP made with both house red sauce and vodka sauce, as well as garlic parsley pesto. At Emmy Squared, your personal-sized square pizza is served sizzling hot on a cooling rack over a metal sheet pan. You can also order its pies gluten-free.
Can't wait until your next trip to New York? Emmy Squared is available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly.
(929) 484-3669
311 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036
Artichoke Basille's Pizza
In 2008, Artichoke Basille's Pizza opened its first spot in the heart of the East Village and introduced diners to its eponymous artichoke pizza. Imagine a creamy, tangy wonder of artichoke hearts, mozzarella, spinach, and Pecorino Romano cheese all covered in cream sauce. It's what gave Artichoke Basille's Pizza its name, both literally and figuratively, as a New York pizza institution. In the years since its opening, Artichoke Basille's Pizza has become a sensation. It's opened multiple locations in New York, including near Times Square, as well as throughout the country. It's also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly.
While many diners opt to get their slices to go, you can also grab a table and enjoy your pizza at Artichoke Basille's. The dining room is warm, accessible, and offers a vibrant environment for a late-night slice or an afternoon pizza indulgence. If artichokes aren't your thing, but you're still looking to try an unusual slice, I recommend the crab pizza with sumptuous crab sauce, fresh mozzarella, and a surimi stuffing. Of course, you can also enjoy a classic Margherita slice with olive oil, generous heaps of fresh basil, a signature blend of cheese, and plum tomatoes.
(212) 600-8635
1410 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
Upside Pizza
Upside Pizza emerged on the New York pizza scene in 2019 and has had a hold on the world of artisanal pizza ever since. Owned by the founders and owners of another beloved city pizza chain, 2 Bros, Upside Pizza presents an elevated option to satisfy your craving for a quintessential New York slice. Although it has the signature features of New York pizza — paper-thin crust, gooey cheese, and a wonderfully seasoned tomato sauce — Upside Pizza stands apart from the dozens of pizzerias in the Times Square area because of its use of artisanal ingredients. The shop makes its pies with a homemade sourdough starter, and also uses house-made mozzarella and sausage.
The vibe inside is modern and funky. The space itself features a few small tables scattered around for a casual dining experience. My favorite slices to savor at Upside Pizza include the Mushroom WWLC with fresh mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, white wine lemon cream sauce, and a parsley, black pepper, and lemon zest finish. For another New York Italian classic, opt for the spicy vodka with fresh mozzarella and spicy vodka sauce. And if you're looking for a little something extra, you can't go wrong with a few garlic knots, made with Upside Pizza's signature butter crust.
(646) 484-5244
598 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018
B Side Pizza & Wine Bar
One of the more upscale pizza options located near Times Square is B Side Pizza & Wine Bar. As the name suggests, this spot offers a vast selection of wines in addition to specialty personal pies for a sit-down dining experience. The pizza at B Side Pizza & Wine Bar is a bit fluffier than its New York-style counterpart and features satisfying, blackened bubbles along the edges of the charred pizza crust. While the bottom of the pizza is decidedly crispy, the slices are slightly thick and loaded with heaping portions of melted cheese, artisan olive oil, and fresh tomato and garlic sauce.
The restaurant's interior is modern, yet rustic, with bleached wood paneling and unique light fixtures hanging from the walls. I suggest enjoying your pizza with a glass of one of B Side's unique wines, craft beers, aperitifs, or elevated cocktails. When it comes time to select your pizza, opt for the Killer Bee, a pie with house-made marinara sauce, soppressata, chili oil, pureed garlic, mozzarella, and a drizzle of honey. Or try the Carbonara for a pizza take on the classic Italian pasta dish, featuring pancetta, mozzarella, fontina, Panna, Parmesan, lots of black pepper, and a freshly cracked, oozing egg. All of B Side Pizza & Wine Bar's pizzas are made to order in the restaurant's Pavesi wood oven.
(646) 679-7225
370 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Vito's Slices and Ices
Italian ice is another New York staple that pairs wonderfully with a fresh-out-of-the-oven slice of pizza. If this Italian-American combo sounds like the stuff of your culinary dreams, you must visit Vito's Slices and Ices, an old-school restaurant that serves New York-style pizza and house-made Italian ice in a rotation of seasonal flavors. Vito's Slices and Ices, located right outside of Times Square in Hell's Kitchen, is the spot for a casual, but quality meal with counter seating. The shop is committed to sourcing fresh and local ingredients for its pies and frozen treats, so you can rest assured that your food is of the highest quality — even if the environment feels comfortably low-key and accessible.
My favorites, available by the slice or in whole pies, are the white pizza with ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic, and basil, and the Upside Down Sicilian with mozzarella baked into the bottom of the crust. The latter covered in rich tomato sauce and served with generous drizzles of oregano olive oil and pecorino on top. There's also good news for pizza lovers with dietary restrictions; Vito's Slices and Ices offers vegan and gluten-free pizza options so you can enjoy New York classics safely and deliciously.
(212) 273-1186
464 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018
Sacco Pizza
If you venture north of Times Square into Hell's Kitchen, you'll find yourself at a classic slice shop that has been serving the local community for over 50 years. Sacco, which has been celebrated by locals and reviewers alike, is the place to go for a down-to-earth, deeply authentic New York pizza experience. Inside an unassuming tiny storefront, sandwiched between buildings on a bustling neighborhood street, you'll find no-frills, quality pizza by the slice served on the quintessential paper plate and customizable specialty pies big enough to share with your whole party.
I suggest opting for the classic cheese pizza if you're looking for a traditional New York-style pizza experience. If you're interested in a pie with a little more heft, try the Sacco special: a large pizza smothered with Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and crispy pepperoni. Or for an out-of-the-box pizza, order the PB&J, which features pineapple, bacon, and jalapeños. On the side, I heartily recommend getting the garlic knots and pepperoni rolls: pizza dough layered with cheese and fresh tomato sauce, stuffed with crisp pepperoni, and tightly rolled.
(212) 582-7765
819 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Pop's Pizzas
Something I love about Pop's Pizza is how laid back the atmosphere is within this brick wall-lined pizza joint, located just north of Hell's Kitchen. Folks jonesing for an excellent slice of pizza come from all over the city to try its pies. Feast your eyes on the freshly made specialty pizzas inside the display case, which can be purchased by the slice or to-go as a whole pie.
Some of my favorites include the pesto marinara, a pizza that celebrate both sauces instead of making diners choose between them. Meanwhile, there's also the chicken bacon ranch, a white pie that is loaded with crispy bacon and chicken cutlets all slathered in creamy Ranch dressing. Lovers of white pies should also sample Pop's garlic white pizza, which is beautifully layered with a blend of Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella with a sumptuous garlic base.
To the delight of pizza fans who have trouble deciding which pizza toppings to choose or for group diners with different tastes, Pop's Pizza offers a half-and-half pizza option that allows you to enjoy two different pizza styles. For those observing a vegan diet, Pop's Pizza has a flavorful vegan pizza with heaps of vegetables, including spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, onions, and black olives, that have all been sauteed in fresh garlic.
(212) 784-8863
301 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
Bar Dough
Bar Dough, located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, offers an extremely thin crust pizza with dough that is noticeably crispier than traditional New York-style pizza. Sit by the elevated sports bar-esque area or reserve one of the high-top tables and order a 12 or 16-inch pizza.Or, opt for the 10-inch gluten-free pizza crust. The menu at Bar Dough, which is robust enough to include plenty of pasta dishes, appetizers, salads, and sandwiches, divides its pizzas into two categories: classic and specialty.
Classic pizzas include The NY Style with shredded mozzarella and plum tomato sauce, a Pesto Pie with grilled chicken, mozzarella, Parmigiano, and pesto, or The Vegan, which is covered in plum tomato sauce, spinach, mushrooms, and dairy-free cheese. Interested in something a little more decadent? Head to the specialty pizza section where you can enjoy the restaurant's signature Smoking Bardough — made with roasted red pepper cream sauce, sweet Italian sausage, basil, pickled red onion, mozzarella, and Parmigiano. For something more vegetable-forward, try The Sprout with ricotta cream sauce, caramelized onions, Brussels sprouts, and mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
(917) 540-2944
350 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
La Vela
Head to La Vela to enjoy Neapolitan-style, wood fired pizza near Times Square. It's a brightly-decorated Italian restaurant where vibrant blue walls and shimmering colored tiles along the bar serve as the centerpiece and give you an unobstructed view of the wood-fired oven. Along with a considerable menu of Italian specialties including antipasti, fresh pasta, seafood, and meat specialties, there are a variety of personal pizzas all prepared in the Neapolitan style with soft, thin-crust that is blackened on the edges.
For a superb white pie, I recommend ordering the Tartufata with sauteed mushrooms, heaps of Prosciutto di Parma, and generous drizzles of truffle oil. The restaurant's signature pie, the Pizza Vela, is also a pizza that shouldn't be missed; it features fried zucchini, ricotta, sweet cheery tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella. For folks looking for more classic Italian options, try the marinara with oregano, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and fresh tomato sauce, or the Peperonata with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, loads of sumptuous sausage, and peppers. La Vela is one of the more traditional restaurant dining options on this list, but the quality of the pizza stands out amongst the rest of the pizzeria's offerings.
(212) 695-2112
558 11th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Methodology
As a native New Yorker and avid pizza lover who lived in Manhattan for 10 years, I have sampled countless pizzerias throughout the city. After living in Hell's Kitchen, I became familiar with the local pizza scene near Times Square and frequently enjoyed slices from several of the spots on this list. My remaining selections were made based on reputable local news sources and verified customer reviews. There were several pizzerias within Times Square proper that I did not include due to my personal experience, as well as negative customer reviews citing the quality of the ingredients, lackluster crust, or less-than-fresh toppings.