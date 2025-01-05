12 Facts You Didn't Know About McDonald's Big Mac

The McDonald's Big Mac is as American as apple pie. A franchise owner named Michael James Delligatti invented it in 1967, unknowingly gifting the world the most iconic fast-food hamburger of all time. It's a double dose of delicious made with seven jingle-friendly ingredients: two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun.

Briefly referred to as the "Aristocrat" and the "Blue Ribbon Burger," the Big Mac was Delligatti's take a Big Boy's sandwich — Big Boy being the first fast food chain to offer double cheeseburgers at the time. Delligatti can only take credit for the burger itself, though, an advertising secretary named Esther Glickstein Rose is the lesser-known legend responsible for the name "Big Mac."

People love this handheld classic. From television and film to fashion, the Big Mac is an indelible part of pop culture. There is a guy in Wisconsin who has eaten over 34,000 Big Macs in his lifetime if you need further proof. Here are some facts you didn't know about McDonald's Big Mac, the sandwich that's satisfied burger lovers for nearly half a century.

