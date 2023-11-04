The First McDonald's Restaurant Is An Unofficial Museum You Can Visit

If you're a fan of the Golden Arches, you might want to visit the First Original McDonald's Museum, an unofficial museum devoted to the chain. Located not far from Route 66 in San Bernardino, California, it sits on the site of the first McDonald's restaurant, opened by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald in 1940. Though the original building was torn down in 1972, parts of its original floor are still on display.

While McDonald's has no affiliation with this gallery of sorts, it seems that the fast food giant is at least aware of its presence. We don't think Ronald will be offended if you visit to check out the memorabilia. There's also a California road sign designating it as the official site of the first McDonald's.

It's open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, best of all, admission is free, so you can save the cash for a Big Mac or perhaps a returning McRib at an operating McDonald's just a few minutes down the street. If you're wondering who went through the effort of establishing a place like this, that would be Albert Okura, founder and CEO of chicken restuarant Juan Pollo. Besides establishing the museum on the site, Okura ran Juan Pollo from the same spot.