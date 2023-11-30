Review: Smashburger's New Scorchin' Hot Menu Items Are More Smoke Than Fire

You either love the indulgence of fast food or you don't, and if it's the latter, thank you for clicking on this article, but here's the piece you were actually looking for: our ranking of best salad lettuces. Enjoy it in good health. You're free.

Still here? Bravo. We're about to wade into the gloriously greasy world of fast food takeout, enriched by the one condiment that can improve nearly anything (yes, even salads): hot sauce. A healthy drizzle of capsaicin on your food, and you've just added a fiery new sensation to what was already a deeply satisfying mixture of carbs, fats, and proteins.

When Smashburger announced its newly revamped Scorchin' Hot menu and asked us to take it for a taste test, our only question was: does it come with extra sauce? (It did.) The menu — which consists of several sandwich options (some topped with mac and cheese) as well as options for spicy wings — is an exciting draw in a crowded field of fast-casual burger choices. Here's everything to know about the latest version of the ever-growing Smashburger Scorchin' Hot menu.

Reviews are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Smashburger