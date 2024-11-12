7 Tater Tot Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no surprise that tater tots are one of the best types of fries out there. While many folks will enjoy them for breakfast, some folks will also transform them into a tater tot hotdish or wrap up frozen tater tots in bacon for a simple, tasty appetizer. It's hard to believe that a ho-hum crinkle cut fry could come anywhere close to this humble spud-adjacent treat.

As I was snacking some tater tots as a side dish to my family's breakfast for dinner not too long ago, I couldn't help but realize that there was a massive difference in the texture, consistency, and flavor of the tater tots I was eating and a different brand that my partner had picked up from a different store the week prior. How could a product that's so simple and seemingly so standard be so different across brands?

In order to decide if it was worth it to spend upwards of $8 on a bag of name-brand tater tots, I tested a variety of store-bought brands to see which was the tastiest. After cooking each according to the package directions, I resisted the urge to cover them in ketchup, and instead reviewed them solo based on factors like oiliness, crunchiness, and overall consistency. The proper tater tot should have a good balance of not being too oily (but also still indulgent) and should have a satisfying, crunchy bite as well.

