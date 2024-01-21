10 Instant Mashed Potato Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Sometimes? You just need some mashed potatoes. Yet the process of peeling, boiling, and mashing taters can be tedious ... which is where instant mashed potatoes come into play. These boxes and pouches of dehydrated potato flakes – usually conveniently located near instant gravy products in many grocery stores — are shelf-stable, sold in a wide range of flavors, and surprisingly versatile. With the right brand, you can even create a batch that's as good as scratch-made mashed potatoes (without the added labor).

Now, if you're wondering how the various instant mashed potato products on grocery store shelves stack up against each other, you're hardly alone. On that note, we decided to round up some of the more popular instant mashed potato brands on the market and put them to the test. We focused solely on original or plain varieties for our ranking — saving any garlicky, cheesy, or loaded flavors for another day — and ensured each brand we sampled included potatoes (in some form) as the first ingredient.

Based on a variety of factors — including (but not limited to) taste, ease of preparation, and ingredient list — we ranked 10 well-known instant mashed potato brands. After preparing each product precisely as directed by the label (to maintain fairness) and trying each of these brands, here's our list of instant mashed potato brands ranked worst to first.