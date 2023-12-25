17 Creative Ways To Use Frozen Tater Tots

Tater tots are far more versatile than many people realize given the potato product's general association with school cafeterias. Although there's nothing wrong with enjoying a piping hot dish of tots with a sprinkle of salt and a side of ketchup, there are numerous additional ways to utilize this oft-frozen ingredient in your kitchen. The versatility of tater tots is a big reason why these little bundles of joy — with a soft potato interior encased by a crispy outer layer — earned the number-one spot in our ranking of fry types.

The humble tater tot can be the base for some classic, homestyle meals, and also works in recipes where you're just looking to add a bit of excitement (potato-wise). If you've ever wondered how to utilize a bag of frozen tater tots to create a tastier meal (beyond heating and eating them as is), we've got you covered. To help combat those dinner woes and highlight the best potato shape ever to exist, here's a list of creative ways to use frozen tater tots.