Lidl Vs Aldi: What's The Difference?

If you're a food shopper living on the East Coast, lucky you. That means your chances of having both Aldi and Lidl grocery stores are pretty good. While both stores have a footprint in the U.S., there are way more Aldis than Lidls (2,300 to about 175, respectively). These grocery stores share a similar business model that focuses on efficiency, value, and self-service with minimal staff. Both also go all-in on products that we go wild for, like Aldi's Belgian chocolates and Lidl's acclaimed French sparkling wine (ooh la la x 2). Oh, and all those holiday foods and drinks at Aldi that blow up social media can be found at Lidl too. Both companies have plans to keep expanding in 2025, with Lidl set to open its third store in NYC, with eyes on Washington D.C. and Atlanta as well. Meanwhile, Aldi plans to open up a whopping 800 more stores in the U.S. by 2028.

It's a common misconception that the same company owns both Aldi and Lidl — while they are both German discount grocery stores, it's Aldi and Trader Joe's that share the same owner. And finally, both of these grocery stores stock their shelves with products that mimic popular brand-name items or offer a lesser-known brand. The chains say that this allows them to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring consistent quality. According to both, this strategy translates to more organic yum, gluten-free snacks, and specialty items. These cozy stores are kept small, too, but that's where the similarities end.