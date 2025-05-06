The Reason Aldi Doesn't Offer A Rewards App Or Loyalty Program

Home to an assortment of affordable grocery items, Aldi is a rare gem for bargain shoppers. Of course, with such low prices, it's a wonder how the company keeps costs down. For one thing, Aldi prides itself on taking a minimalist approach. Rather than inflate prices to account for operational expenses such as promotions, fancy store layouts, and a loyalty rewards program, Aldi bucks the trend of most large chain stores to pass the savings on to its customers.

With a standardized setup across each store location –- including its oft-joked about aisle of shame filled with impulse buy merchandise -– Aldi is designed to be a no-frills shopping experience with items priced to match. Whereas most grocery store loyalty programs are designed to keep your business at one specific chain by tracking your shopping habits and positioning relevant and adjacent offers where you can easily access them, Aldi forgoes all of this in favor of simply selling quality products at a lower price across the board. It's an expensive practice to set up and maintain a customer loyalty program, and Aldi's choice to not offer one serves as a benefit to shoppers.