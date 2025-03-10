14 Best-Tasting Electrolyte Drinks To Buy At The Grocery Store

Most people have probably heard of Gatorade and Powerade, the two major names in the electrolyte drink business. But these beverages are offered by many other brands. As someone who uses their walking pad like no other, I'm pretty familiar with a lot of the electrolyte drinks that local grocery stores sell. In my experience, they're usually fruity in flavor, with added salt from the electrolytes to help replace what you're sweating out.

Despite their name, however, sports drinks can also be used by all — not just athletes. Everyone needs to replenish their electrolytes at some point, including those dehydrated from illness or individuals with conditions like postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) who need to consume more sodium than the average person. However, drinking more than you need to could be dangerous. In fact, consuming an excess of electrolytes can lead to symptoms like nausea and an irregular heartbeat. That being said, as long as you consume them in moderation, as well as when you actually need them, you should be totally fine.

For the purposes of this article, I went with the drinks that I could find at my local grocery stores — in my case, Giant and Safeway — though you can find these drinks almost anywhere. Of course, taste is subjective, but the following drinks were the ones I enjoyed the most, in no particular order.