12 Discontinued Gatorade Flavors That May Never Hit Shelves Again

Gatorade has become one of the most popular sports drinks in the world, known for its bright colors and flavors as much as for its ability to hydrate you and replenish electrolytes. A lot of athletes swear by this line of drinks, which also explains why world-famous sports figures like Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter became spokespeople for Gatorade in the past, and why this drink has become associated with an active lifestyle.

In addition to all these associations, one of the most beloved things about Gatorade is the wide variety of flavors available. Almost everyone who drinks it on a regular basis has a favorite, and a lot of people will only drink their preferred flavor or two and nothing else.

Considering the seemingly endless varieties available today, you may be interested to know that Gatorade actually had a lot more over the years, but discontinued quite a few flavors over time. In fact, as of 2020, Gatorade had discontinued 26 flavors, with quite a few more taken off the shelves since then. Though it doesn't look like they will be coming back any time soon, we thought we'd take a look at what kind of flavors the company has premiered throughout the years. Keep in mind, some of these might still be on sale outside the U.S., so if your favorite Gatorade is out of stock here, keep an eye out when you're abroad.