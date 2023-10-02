A Warm Day At The Fair Led To Iced Tea's Popularity

We've all been tempted to cook a trending recipe on TikTok. From copy-cat recipes to pasta shortcuts, cocktails, and wellness drinks, influencers are hard at work showcasing fun new ideas. But before the rise of social media, long before the internet, in the early 1900s when even telephones were not in every home, one of the most exciting ways new foods and cooking technologies were showcased was at large events like the World's Fair. The fairs popularized many beverages and foods we don't think twice about now, including iced tea.

In 1904, St. Louis hosted visitors and exhibitors from all over the world from May to December. Amid all the vendors hoping to get attention was a tea plantation owner providing samples of tea during a hot, humid Missouri summer, not an easy sell for a traditionally hot drink! Legend says that he switched to serving his tea iced, and that became one of the popular "new" beverages that became a sensation at the fair.