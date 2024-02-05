How The Super Bowl's Gatorade Shower Has Garnered A Betting Game

The matchup for the 2024 Super Bowl is set. As of last Sunday — after the San Franciso 49ers' legendary comeback against the Detroit Lions — the 49ers are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11. All bets are on — and no, the Taylor Swift props aren't the only interesting thing people are putting their money on. The Gatorade shower tradition was iconized in 1986 when the New York Giants poured the sports beverage over then-coach Bill Parcell's head to celebrate their Super Bowl triumph against the Denver Broncos, and it has since garnered a betting game all its own.

While yes, like Taylor Swift's relationship with tight end Travis Kelsey, the celebration has no bearing on the actual game, it still adds to the thrill of the event. Last year, for example, purple was the color of the Gatorade showered over Andy Reid when the Chiefs took the trophy over the Philadelphia Eagles. In Superbowl LVI the year before last, the Los Angeles Rams poured blue Gatorade on coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. The year before that was also blue, and another year prior saw orange. Now a Super Bowl tradition, there seems to be no rhyme or reason behind the chosen Gatorade flavors — we just know it's going to happen, which only adds to all of the excitement and anticipation.