The Reason Aldi Charges 25 Cents For Shopping Carts — It's Actually Genius

Aldi fans are pretty diehard when it comes to the quality and price efficiency of the store's offerings, both on groceries and the beloved "Aisle of Shame" items. The German-origin grocery chain is consistently ranked among the cheapest and most affordable grocery stores, with more and more shoppers discovering its deals and the secrets of its color-coded price tags throughout the last few years. If you've never been to an Aldi before, you might be a bit baffled when you go for a shopping cart only to realize that you need to deposit a quarter first. So why does Aldi charge a quarter for carts?

Aldi requires shoppers to insert a quarter before taking a cart because it's an incentive for customers to return their carts to the corral after shopping. This saves Aldi both money and manpower on hiring employees to collect the carts and, in turn, saves you money on grocery prices. Think of it like the deposit you pay at a hotel, which is refunded after you check out (so long as there are no damages). At Aldi, you deposit a quarter while using the shopping cart and get your quarter back once you tuck the cart where it's meant to be.