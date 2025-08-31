The Big Name Brand Believed To Be Behind Aldi's Millville Cereals

Most breakfast cereals don't exactly break the bank, but fans of discount chain Aldi might reach for its store-brand Millville cereals to save a few bucks. The label sells its own versions of many popular products, such as Fruit Rounds in place of Froot Loops, but the origins of these items are somewhat mysterious. Some fans speculate that the MOM Brands Company, formerly known as Malt-O-Meal, is behind them.

One of the facts about Aldi you should know as a shopper is that most of its products are private label, i.e., made by another company. MOM Brands produces many cheaper alternatives to big brand cereals, just like those in Aldi's Millville line. The most solid link between the two surprisingly comes from a 1998 Centers for Disease Control recall notice for a cereal made by Malt-O-Meal. Specifically, the report correlates cases of salmonella with boxes of Millville Toasted Oats purchased at Aldi.

Now, it's been some time since 1998, and Aldi hasn't publicized exactly who currently makes its cereals. However, comparing items sold by both companies reveals intriguing similarities. Malt-O-Meal Coco-Roos and Millville Chocolate Puffs are strikingly alike in terms of appearance, nutritional stats, and ingredients. The same goes for Malt-O-Meal Berry Colossal Crunch and Millville Berry Kids Krunch, as well as Malt-O-Meal Cinnamon Toasters and Millville Cinnamon Crunch Squares. You could argue that these products are merely following the same models set by name brands, but it's easy to see why some believe MOM is Aldi's supplier.