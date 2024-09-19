11 Cereal Swaps For Even Tastier Rice Krispies Treats

You can probably recall an array of different sweet snacks from your childhood, including Gushers and Hostess Cup Cakes. Yet nothing may bring back the feelings of your younger years like diving into a crunchy, sweet, and positively delectable Rice Krispies treat. The basic recipe combines melted butter and marshmallows with Rice Krispies cereal to make a handheld bar that's as tasty as it is sticky. Of course, while there's nothing wrong with this original recipe, there's also a ton of opportunity to experiment with new ingredients and flavors in your cereal bars.

Frankly, there's no shortage of options when it comes to swapping out the standard rice cereal in Rice Krispies treats. The breakfast aisle at your grocery store is brimming with different cereal options to choose from. As someone who has made — and also eaten — their fair share of Rice Krispies treats over the years with various cereals, I'm well-aware of the best choices available for this swap. Here are some of my top picks for the best cereal options to substitute for (or use in tandem with) rice cereal for even tastier Rice Krispies treats.