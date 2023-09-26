20 Best Ways To Upgrade Your Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies treats are the dessert everyone forgets about until you find one in a bakery or magically in your lunchbox. Each bite takes you back to your childhood, comforted by the sweetness of marshmallows, the crunchiness of the Rice Krispies cereal, and the best part: the sticky fingers that you get to shamelessly lick off afterward. You can thank Kellogg's employees Mildred "Millie" Ghrist Day and Malitta Jensen for coming up with the dessert nearly 80 years ago. The Rice Krispies treats were so popular and universally loved that the company has continued to share the recipe on the cereal boxes in the hope that it will inspire the next generation to snap, crackle, and pop their way to a sweet dessert.

And while there's something classic and deeply nostalgic about a good Rice Krispies treat, there is also a lot that you can do to take your treats to a new level. Here are some of our favorite ways to upgrade Rice Krispies into a beloved dessert for all ages.