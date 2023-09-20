17 Trader Joe's Fall 2023 Items, Ranked

Towards the end of August, when the weather is still hot and the leaves are still quite green, the first whisper of fall appears on the horizon; no, it's not a cool breeze or seeing people in wool sweaters. Rather, it's the first pumpkin items hitting the shelves at Trader Joe's. That and the Starbucks release of Pumpkin Spice Latte, perhaps, are the first true harbingers of autumn.

Once those initial TJ items hit — maybe Apple Cider Donuts or Pumpkin Overnight Oats — it's only a matter of time before the entire store is filled to the brim with fall favorites. Customers inevitably check in every few days to see what the newest releases are, hoping to find a solid mix of last year's greatest and this year's latest. Sure enough, it's a veritable autumnal wonderland.

Buy the time all is said and done, there will be so many fall items at Trader Joe's that it becomes impossible for one person to reasonably try them all. That's why it's our duty to go going boots-on-the-ground, getting our hands dirty and our mouths full of pumpkin purée by sampling a solid selection of fall finds, ranking them from worst to best. We hope it helps add a little more structure to your shopping trips — though, if you decide to just go wild and throw everything orange into your cart, no judgment here.