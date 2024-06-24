8 Best Edible Cookie Dough Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Cookie dough is a classic dessert, and one of the first many people learn to make when they start baking. While most cookie dough is considered tasty if it produces a well-baked cookie, many brands of dough are also enjoyable when eaten raw. However, before the 2020s, store-bought raw cookie dough almost always had an ingredient that made it unsafe to eat without baking — eggs.

As more customers crave the indulgence of cookie dough, industry leaders like Pillsbury and Nestlé Toll House have made safe-to-eat raw dough so patrons can have the option of baking the cookies or simply eating the dough out of the tub. In fact, cookie dough company Dō was created with the sole purpose of bringing edible cookie dough into the hands of people who loved to lick the spoon while baking as a kid.

The edible cookie dough industry is booming, and it is also saturated with a myriad of brands claiming to make the best version of the irresistible dessert. With so many options, it can be difficult to know what brand is best for you to indulge in. Luckily, I tasted a variety of edible cookie dough brands and ranked them worst to best — based primarily on taste and texture — so you have the brand you need to satisfy your next cookie dough craving.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.