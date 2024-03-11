Add Fresh Mint To Your Next Batch Of Chocolate Chip Cookies For A Zing

There's no need to mess with a good thing — that is, unless that good thing is chocolate chip cookies. Despite being pretty perfect in their own regard, the tasty treats can only risk becoming more delicious with an enhancement or two. Yet, rather than boost complexity with a handful of chopped nuts or crumbled toffee, why not take a more unconventional approach by working with subtly sweet herbs? For chocolate chip cookies with pizzazz and freshness, all you need to do is mix fresh mint into your next batch.

Chocolate and mint are a classic combo, which means that they shouldn't be kept apart, not even in a cookie recipe. The reason behind why the two ingredients pair so well is because of their differing flavor profiles. While chocolate can be decadent, mint is refreshingly cool. Cutting through the richness of the confection, sweetly herbaceous mint strikes up a gustatory balance that plays well with chocolate's bitter earthiness.

Although a dash of extract or mint-flavored chips are easy ways to add a minty twist to any chocolate chip cookie recipe, they pale in comparison to fresh mint. Unlike these mint-flavored products that often border on intensely artificial and jarringly medicinal, fresh mint has a brighter and deeply nuanced flavor. Plus, it's more aromatic. As a result, fresher is better when it comes to mixing mint into chocolate chip cookies.