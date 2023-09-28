What Is Chocolate Mint And How Do You Use It?

For chocoholics the world over, the aroma of chocolate evokes the sweet essence of a traditional candy shop. But getting a fix of the sweet stuff can come at the cost of expanding waistlines and overloads of sugar and fat content. The connoisseur who wants to add a little chocolate touch to every meal is left with an eternal dilemma of whether to up the calorie intake in their recipe of choice.

But did you know that Mother Nature has come up with a remedy? Chocolate mint, an herb that can be grown in any garden, can deliver that same chocolaty scent with an undertone of minty milk cocoa. Even better, chocolate mint is all-natural, and most mint leaves boast minimal calories per serving. Chocolate mint can accentuate any recipe by adding a hint of your favorite confection into the mix. From cookies to coffee and from juleps to beef Jeju, chocolate mint will quickly rise to the top of any cocoa aficionado's secret ingredient list.