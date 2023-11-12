Toll House Cookies Trace Their Roots Back To The Great Depression

Ruth Wakefield was a woman ahead of her time. In 1930, less than a year after the stock market crash that sent the country into financial pandemonium leading to what remains the longest economic downturn in U.S. history, Wakefield and her husband, Kenneth, decided to open a restaurant. The couple purchased a property in Whitman, Massachusetts, about 25 miles south of Boston, with the intention of opening an inn and restaurant. Undeterred by economic uncertainty, they went ahead with their plans and, against long odds, successfully owned and operated The Toll House Inn for 37 years.

Did you catch the name of the Wakefields' restaurant? It's not a coincidence. The Toll House Inn is the birthplace of the Toll House Cookie. Stories of the genesis of ubiquitous cookies vary; some food historians, including Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great American Chocolate Chip Cookie Book," insist Wakefield was intentionally experimenting with flavors when she decided to add chocolate chips to her cookie batter. "Most of the way the history is presented is that the cookie was invented by a mistake," Wyman told Bakepedia in 2014. "I absolutely believe she knew what she was doing. She was a marketer, a businesswoman, and a trained cook with training in nutrition. Like any good restaurateur, keeping the menu fresh was important."