16 Cheap Aldi Products You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

As grocery prices around the country soar, our undying love for Aldi continues to grow. The German-born grocery chain has been making headlines as it opens up new stores all over the U.S., promising some salvation against rising food costs. It eschews name-brand groceries in favor of house-brand items, keeping prices ridiculously low, rarely sacrificing quality. Rarely — not never.

Among Aldi's slew of bargains and affordable foods that are still somehow really good, some products match their price in terms of quality. In this list, we'll explore a few of the worst items at the chain based on personal experience from Tasting Table staff and some online reviews. All prices listed are accurate at the time of writing. Most of these items are unassuming — you probably wouldn't think twice about tossing them in your cart, adding a mere couple of bucks to your grocery total in order to try out something new. But we'll let you in on these egregious offerings so you know what to avoid, saving your money and your taste buds.