Aldi's Most Disappointing Potato Chips, According To Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aldi may have originally been a German discount grocer, but now it has global appeal. In the U.S., we have found many reasons to love Aldi, including their selection of store brand potato chips. We tasted 15 different Aldi potato chips and enjoyed many of their diverse flavors. However, the most disappointing potato chips according to our taste test were the sour cream and onion chips.
We based the taste test on flavor, saltiness, and overall satisfaction, and Clancy's Sour Cream and Onion chips failed on every level. With a sour cream and onion chip, you'd hope for a balance of tang and dairy richness from the sour cream, as well as an aromatic brightness from the onion. But all we tasted with these chips was an underwhelming and nondescript sourness that didn't resemble sour cream or onion. Furthermore, this seasoning was caked onto each chip in a dusty layer that, paired with the baked texture of the chip, made for a really unpleasant consistency. The seasoning dust and graininess of the chip disintegrated into the crevices of our teeth after the first bite and got stuck there. A mealy, dusty texture, bland flavor, and glaring absence of the tasting notes that give this chip its name culminated in a dissatisfaction that landed Clancy's in last place.
More negative reviews for Clancy's sour cream and onion chips
Sour cream and onion is a flavor most chip companies offer because it's a tried-and-true classic. After barbecue became the first flavored chip offered by Lay's in 1958, sour cream and onion followed as the brand's third flavor the 1970s. To that effect, we previously reviewed these same Clancy's chips in a ranking of sour cream and onion chips across multiple brands. Not surprisingly, it didn't fare well there either. But we aren't the only ones disappointed by Aldi's house brand chips. Redditors also bashed the flavors and textures, calling them "starchy and flavorless," while other reviews described the acidic seasoning as chemical, vinegary, and overly salted.
If you're looking for the ideal sour cream and onion potato chip, a discount brand isn't in the cards. Your best bet is to stick with Lay's, which is what Redditors call the "OG." In fact, we think that Lay's sour cream potato chips are the best flavor of the 20 different bags we have sampled.