Aldi's Most Disappointing Potato Chips, According To Our Taste Test

Aldi may have originally been a German discount grocer, but now it has global appeal. In the U.S., we have found many reasons to love Aldi, including their selection of store brand potato chips. We tasted 15 different Aldi potato chips and enjoyed many of their diverse flavors. However, the most disappointing potato chips according to our taste test were the sour cream and onion chips.

We based the taste test on flavor, saltiness, and overall satisfaction, and Clancy's Sour Cream and Onion chips failed on every level. With a sour cream and onion chip, you'd hope for a balance of tang and dairy richness from the sour cream, as well as an aromatic brightness from the onion. But all we tasted with these chips was an underwhelming and nondescript sourness that didn't resemble sour cream or onion. Furthermore, this seasoning was caked onto each chip in a dusty layer that, paired with the baked texture of the chip, made for a really unpleasant consistency. The seasoning dust and graininess of the chip disintegrated into the crevices of our teeth after the first bite and got stuck there. A mealy, dusty texture, bland flavor, and glaring absence of the tasting notes that give this chip its name culminated in a dissatisfaction that landed Clancy's in last place.