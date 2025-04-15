15 Aldi Baked Goods, Ranked Worst To Best

There is a whole lot to love about everyone's affordable neighborhood grocery store: Aldi. Its shelves are stocked with some of my favorite goodies, whether I want to pick up a pack of its in-house cookies or am after a healthy snack to fuel my workday. And if I'm throwing a dinner party or a decadent brunch — and don't want to pick up a cookie sheet or a loaf pan — I will peruse Aldi's baked good section to find something worthy of picking up.

Aldi may not be top of mind when it comes to the best stores for baked goods, seeing as how it doesn't have an in-store bakery. So, while you can't order a birthday cake or special occasion dessert from the grocer, you can still find a variety of baked goods lining its shelves. In true Aldi fashion, these baked goods are super affordable and, for the most part, quite tasty. In order to decide which treats are most worth buying, I paid a visit to my local Aldi and picked up an array of baked goods, spanning from breakfast Danishes to cookies. Then, I tasted them and ranked them from worst to best based on factors like taste and texture.