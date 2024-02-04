Easy (Well, Easier) Pain Au Chocolat Recipe

There are endless recipes for pain au chocolat: those complicated, chocolate-filled, flaky rolls of croissant dough. Most recipes are extremely lengthy, highly specific, and very temperamental. Recipe developer Leah Maroney has combined a few shortcut techniques to make the process easier without sacrificing any of the flavor or texture.

The key to making pain au chocolat lies in a few principles: Keep it cold, keep it thin, and let it rise. Maroney cautions, "There are a lot of steps to making pain au chocolat. Even this easier version takes time, but it's 100% worth the effort." Once you bite into the flaky, dark chocolate-filled pastry, you won't regret the work. In this version of the recipe, there's no slab of butter to roll out between pastry sheets, instead the butter is grated in between each layer of dough. It requires a few steps but much less effort than the traditional method.

This dough can be used for any number of pastries, including regular croissants, apple strudel, and cherry danishes. Once you've mastered this technique you'll be able to make all of the flaky pastries of your dreams.