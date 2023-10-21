14 Best Grocery Store Chains For Fresh Baked Goods

Life would be great if everyone had a quaint local bakery they could walk to at a moment's notice to get bread, muffins, cakes, and a whole lot of other aromatic fresh baked goods. However, even if you don't live near an old-fashioned family-run shop, you may be surprised to discover that your nearest grocery store chain serves some incredible baked items and makes a lot of them right on the premises that same day to deliver the freshest possible goods to you.

That means you can make just one stop in your shopping routine to purchase all your produce, meats and cheeses, drinks, and household goods, in addition to freshly made cakes and muffins.

Many national and regional grocery stores have baked goods sections that can scratch your pastry craving, and some have things they are especially known for; one may be famous for making the most delicious birthday cakes, while another serves bread and croissants that look and smell like they would be served at a Parisian café. You may not have even heard of some of these chains if you don't live in the area they serve, but learn bout them anyway so you know exactly where to stop if you're ever passing through those states and have a hankering for a sugary cupcake or fresh-made bagel.