The Disappointing Reality Behind Aldi's Salmon

Aldi's affordable prices make it many people's number one choice for grocery items that are more expensive at other stores, such as meat and fish. While one of the myths you need to unlearn about Aldi meats is that low prices don't instantly mean poor quality, another myth has to do with the sustainability of its salmon. Nobody could blame you for assuming that Aldi's salmon is sustainable; after all, it used to be marketed as such, and most consumers don't really question those claims because why would we? However, an interesting lawsuit filed in 2021 revealed the disappointing reality of how Aldi's farmed salmon is actually raised.

There is indeed a difference between wild and farmed salmon, but the sustainability issue doesn't come from the way salmon is sourced. In Aldi's case, it comes from the conditions in which the farmed fish live. The store sources its salmon from Chilean fish farms that crowd together a massive number of animals inside net pens. The living conditions are poor and unsanitary, causing many of the fish to develop diseases. Antibiotics and chemicals are then used to mitigate that. It's a vicious cycle that has a direct impact on the environment because the waste, diseases, and chemicals from those pens inevitably leak into the surrounding ocean. In fact, this type of farming practice is widely banned along the West Coast in the United States.