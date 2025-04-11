11 Myths You Need To Unlearn About Aldi Meats

Okay, let's get the horse meat myth out of the way first. If you heard that Aldi once sold horse meat, the rumor is absolutely true. However, what's not true is the fact that Aldi once sold horse meat intentionally. Once the chain realized what had happened, it immediately pulled the horse meat off the shelves in one of its huge recalls.

This horsemeat mixup happened in 2013 in Europe. So, it's never something that even affected Aldis in the U.S. There were a couple of beef products on the shelves that turned out to contain horse meat instead of ground beef: some frozen burgers and beef lasagna. Basically, there was a mixup in an international meat supply chain. It started out with a French food producer asking its Luxembourgian subsidiary to make the products. Then, the request circled from Luxembourg to another French company, a subcontractor in Cyprus, and to a trader in the Netherlands, who finally ordered the meat from Romania. It was in Romania where the order went terribly wrong, as they misunderstood the request and sent horse meat to make the lasagna and frozen burgers instead of beef.

According to The Guardian, when the mistake happened, Aldi did DNA testing, which revealed that 30% to 100% of these products contained horse meat. Aldi didn't request horse meat for its beef products, so the horse meat sales weren't intentional.