The Biggest Aldi Recalls Of All Time

Food recalls are unsettling but not an uncommon occurrence — grocery stores across the U.S. experience them from time to time. From 2002 to 2023 there have been more than 35,000 food and beverage recalls in the U.S., according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, via Science Direct. More than 90% of those recalls were for contaminants, the majority of which were biological and allergen-related, while the remaining recalls were because of processing issues. With the number of food recalls that happened in the last two decades, it's not much of a surprise that Aldi has been affected.

Advertisement

Aldi is one of the largest discount supermarket chains in the world, including Aldi Nord (north) and Aldi Süd (south), and has over 2,400 stores in the U.S., with more than 12,000 stores in 18 countries. The company is known for its gourmet choices at budget-friendly prices, offering consumers specialty food and kitchen products that often rival high-end brands. Though it's unclear the total number of food recalls Aldi has experienced over its history, there have been 67 recalls since 2018 – some of which were much bigger deals than others. We've gathered up a list of some of the biggest food recalls in Aldi history.