Miso Sesame Beef Noodle Bowl Recipe

Who among us doesn't love a good grain bowl? An all-in-one meal, a grain bowl has all the healthy elements of a salad with the hearty addition of grains like rice, quinoa, and farro. A noodle bowl takes this one step farther, combining fresh veggies and plenty of protein with saucy, versatile noodles. Like a deconstructed stir fry, a noodle bowl can be eaten hot off of the stove or cold and on-the-go, making it perfect for meal prep during the week. Best of all, noodle bowls are easy to put together and customize, meaning you can eat them again and again without getting tired of the recipe.

This noodle bowl recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn combines a soy and sesame-marinated beef with saucy miso udon noodles, crunchy broccolini, sauteed mushrooms, and a soft-boiled egg. Full of spicy, salty, umami flavors, this noodle bowl is like having your favorite takeout made right in your own kitchen. Best of all, you can switch the veggies, noodles, or even the steak for a totally new bowl with the same great flavors.