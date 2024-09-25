Miso Sesame Beef Noodle Bowl Recipe
Who among us doesn't love a good grain bowl? An all-in-one meal, a grain bowl has all the healthy elements of a salad with the hearty addition of grains like rice, quinoa, and farro. A noodle bowl takes this one step farther, combining fresh veggies and plenty of protein with saucy, versatile noodles. Like a deconstructed stir fry, a noodle bowl can be eaten hot off of the stove or cold and on-the-go, making it perfect for meal prep during the week. Best of all, noodle bowls are easy to put together and customize, meaning you can eat them again and again without getting tired of the recipe.
This noodle bowl recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn combines a soy and sesame-marinated beef with saucy miso udon noodles, crunchy broccolini, sauteed mushrooms, and a soft-boiled egg. Full of spicy, salty, umami flavors, this noodle bowl is like having your favorite takeout made right in your own kitchen. Best of all, you can switch the veggies, noodles, or even the steak for a totally new bowl with the same great flavors.
Gather the ingredients for this miso sesame beef noodle bowl
You'll first need oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and garlic, which you'll use for both the steak marinade and the noodle sauce. You'll also need ginger, white miso, chili sauce, and honey. For the steak, choose a cut that sears quickly and easily, such as sirloin, strip, or flank. As for the noodles, choose a fresh noodle that can be stir fried in sauce, like chunky udon or silky lo mein. From there, you'll just need the veggies and eggs: Grab a few bunches of broccolini, a pack of mushrooms (crimini, white, or shiitake all work here), and four eggs.
Step 1: Combine the marinade ingredients
In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 2 cloves grated garlic, and the grated ginger.
Step 2: Marinate steak
Add steak to a sealable bag and pour half of the marinade into the bag (about 2 tablespoons). Seal the bag and let the steak marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.
Step 3: Boil water
In the meantime, make the eggs. Fill a saucepan with 3 inches of water and bring to a boil over medium heat.
Step 4: Boil eggs
Gently lower the eggs into the boiling water. Boil for 6 minutes.
Step 5: Plunge eggs into an ice bath
Remove the eggs from the water and plunge immediately into a bowl of cold water and ice.
Step 6: Peel and halve the eggs
Remove the shells from the eggs and slice in half.
Step 7: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 8: Brown the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and cook until glossy, about 5 minutes.
Step 9: Add reserved marinade
Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved steak marinade to the mushrooms and toss to coat. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
Step 10: Cook broccolini
Add the broccolini and cook until bright green and tender, about 5 minutes.
Step 11: Add reserved marinade
Add the remaining marinade and stir to coat, then remove and reserve the broccolini.
Step 12: Whisk the noodle sauce together
In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon chili sauce, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 clove grated garlic, and the honey.
Step 13: Cook noodles
Add the udon noodles to the skillet with ½ cup water. Gently toss over medium heat until noodles separate.
Step 14: Toss noodles with sauce
Add the miso sauce and toss with the udon noodles.
Step 15: Divide noodles among bowls
Remove the udon noodles and divide among bowls.
Step 16: Sear the steak
Add the steak to the skillet, adding more oil if needed. Sear on either side until browned, about 2 minutes per side.
Step 17: Slice the steak
Remove the steak from the skillet and slice.
Step 18: Build the bowls with the finished ingredients
Add the vegetables, eggs, and steak to the noodles in the bowls to serve. Optionally garnish with sesame seeds.
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- 3 tablespoon rice vinegar, divided
- 3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, grated, divided
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- 1 ½ pounds beef sirloin steak
- 4 eggs
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 12 ounces crimini mushrooms, sliced
- 2 bunches broccolini
- 14 ounces fresh cooked udon noodles
- 1 tablespoon white miso
- 1 tablespoon chili sauce
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Sesame seeds, for serving
Can I use dry udon noodles in this noodle bowl?
Udon noodles are sold two different ways: fresh and dry. This recipe is written for the fresh noodles, which are either refrigerated or shelf-stable but always pliable, squishy, and ready to stir-fry. The dry noodles, on the other hand, are sold like most boxed pasta and require boiling first to hydrate into a pliable noodle. This udon noodle is shaped a little differently than the fresh counterpart, being a little flatter and thinner. You can use either udon here, but if you use the dry noodle, you will need to boil and drain the noodle before tossing with sauce in a wok or skillet.
You are not limited to udon noodles, either. While udon is a typically thick and sticky noodle that holds onto sauces like this one well, you can use any of your favorite noodles. For example, ramen noodles make a great alternative, as well as lo mein or even soba noodles. You can also use spaghetti, bucatini, or linguini, which are similar shapes to lo mein and udon.
What else can I add to my sesame beef noodle bowl?
The best part of a grain bowl, salad, or noodle bowl? The versatility. This noodle bowl is inspired by Japanese cuisine, using udon noodles, miso, and jammy eggs (think ramen eggs), but can be paired with many different vegetables, proteins, and even sauces. For vegetables, you can add baby corn, water chestnuts, regular broccoli, cauliflower florets, spinach, or julienned carrots. If you don't like steak, you can switch the beef for chicken, salmon, shrimp, or even tofu.
As for the sauces and toppings, you can add creative options here, too. We like a spoonful of chili crisp for added spice and a sprinkling of sliced scallion for extra flavor. You can also add Sriracha, or whisk the Sriracha into mayonnaise for a quick and easy spicy mayo. If you're feeling ambitious, you can also whip up a quick yum yum sauce, which pairs well with seared steaks and vegetables. If sauces aren't your thing but you're looking for something creamy to add? You can't go wrong with fresh avocado.