Udon Vs Soba: What Truly Sets The 2 Noodles Apart

Noodles — just the name itself inspires a good mood. Whether consumed on-the-go in instant form or cooked to perfection in a fine-dining establishment, the food transcends contexts. Enjoyed in most Asian cultures, this starch-based creation is a central part of Japanese cuisine. In addition to all the beloved types of ramen, the nation's two other noted varieties are udon and soba.

You might have noticed them sold side by side in the noodle aisle of your grocery store, but the two foods actually entail many contrasting qualities. For one, udon is made with flour, while soba is buckwheat-based, which lends it a different texture, taste, and color. The two noodles are further cut to different sizes and used in both overlapping and distinct dishes, making them a fascinating culinary contrast.

In fact, even the serving contexts of the two noodle types varies. Udon is a tasty fast-food meal — much like ramen — enjoyed at casual counters with a fast turnover rate. On the contrary, soba often takes on a more upscale bent due to its labor-intensive creation process. You'll find it handcrafted and enjoyed in elegant settings. Such a range of differences means there's quite a bit to unpack — in terms of both flavor and customs — between the two noodle types.