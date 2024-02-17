Add Milk To Your Homemade Curry Udon For A Rich And Creamy Textures

If you frequently find yourself at Japanese restaurants and diners, you may already be quite familiar with curry udon. From intense taste to comforting textures — this dish has it all. The next time the craving strikes, however, you could try whipping up a few steaming hot bowls right in the comfort of your kitchen. It's much easier to make than you think, and you can make little tweaks that perfectly cater to your personal preference. For home cooks who prefer it as rich and creamy as possible, take a page out of recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's pork belly curry udon recipe and throw some milk into the mix.

Unlike Thai or Indian curries, which are often thin and liquid in texture, Japanese curry has a thicker and more luscious consistency. The secret behind this is a roux made by cooking down flour and butter with various seasonings. Adding a splash of milk to the recipe gives the sauce an even richer, smoother base and with that, an intricate touch of decadence.

Although the milk's main role is as a texture enhancer, it also comes with a flavorful bonus. Its sweet, creamy edge softens the curry's deeply umami, savory taste. Each spoonful offers a harmonious mix of deep and vibrant notes, with the milk creating a subtle contrast that intrigues the palate a little.