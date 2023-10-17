Ultimate Tonkotsu Ramen Recipe

Tonkotsu ramen is a creamy, silky, unctuous broth filled with springy noodles and luscious pork belly. It is a labor of love, but Leah Maroney knows that sometimes a time-consuming recipe is worth it. This dish is no exception.

The milky white broth actually contains no milk or cream at all. It is created by cooking pork bones on a low boil so the contents of the bones release their gelatin and emulsify into the water. Aromatics like ginger and green onions are added to the slow-cooked broth. Chasu, a slow-cooked pork belly, is sliced thin and warmed in the broth. Chewy ramen noodles perfectly complete the dish. If you're using fresh noodles, you can add them directly to the broth. It's essential to keep a nice bite to the noodles.

Maroney says, "It's essential to serve the ramen with the cooking liquid from the pork belly, called ramen tare. Add a little to the complete bowl of ramen until it is seasoned to your liking. These additions are what make the ramen unique, complex, and totally delicious." Although this broth is not traditionally spicy, you can add chili paste if you like a little heat. The best place to find the bones at a good price is your local Asian market. You can find a wide variety of bones, as well as the pork belly.