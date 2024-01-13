Pork Belly Curry Udon Recipe

To make a true Japanese curry, try to source the ingredients listed before turning to alternatives. However, if you aren't able to check everything off your list, some substitutions will still taste delicious. If you can't find instant dashi, which are powdery flakes that can be boiled with water for an easy brothy base, opt for either homemade dashi, fish stock, or chicken stock.

Curry roux, the main ingredient in curry udon, is hard to substitute. The closest thing to it would be a bouillon cube, and even that is hardly similar. Instead, the easiest thing to do is make your own roux from scratch. This can be done by cooking flour, butter, spices, and curry powder together until deeply browned — the challenge, of course, is finding Japanese curry powder for a similar taste; you may be better off making your own blend of cardamom, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, and the other spices.

The last ingredient that is essentials to curry udon is — you guessed it — udon noodles. If you can't find the udon noodles that are vacuum sealed and frozen or refrigerated, look for shelf-stable or dry udon noodles as the next best option. Dry udon takes a little longer to cook and is slightly more similar to linguine in texture, but with the characteristic sponginess of udon. If you can't find udon, you can use ramen noodles, spaghetti, or linguine instead.