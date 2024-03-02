Everything You Need To Know About Buckwheat

If you've tinkered with buckwheat flour or slurped soba noodles, it's time to get acquainted with the groats. This no-nonsense pseudo-cereal has carved a niche in global cuisines over the centuries, yet remains underutilized. Today, it's dubbed the "doomsday grain" in Eastern Europe, as it's the first thing people stock up on in times of economic or political instability. In the West, it is celebrated as a chic, health-conscious choice.

Buckwheat, in all its glory — whether it's the rich, nutty bravado of kasha or the subtle, earthy notes of its untoasted brethren — defies its wheat-implied lineage. Packed with a nutritional punch and lacking gluten, it's nature's gift to plant-based and gluten-free eaters alike. Whether tossed into a salad for a crunch, simmered into a risotto, or fermenting in a jar, buckwheat's culinary adaptability is unmatched. It's the everyday food for those ready to explore its magic without pretense.