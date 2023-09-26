Buckwheat Flour Is The Pantry Ingredient To Elevate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are one of the most iconic desserts out there — with a versatile texture (you can make them chewy or crunchy or somewhere in between) and gooey, chocolatey goodness, there's a whole lot to love about them. But sometimes we want to switch up a familiar recipe and try something new. For chocolate chip cookies, we recommend turning to buckwheat flour to elevate your chocolate chip cookies.

Buckwheat flour comes from, well, buckwheat, which is grain-like seeds from a plant; it's known as a "pseudo-grain" or "pseudocereal" because it's actually completely gluten-free (despite what the name would suggest, as gluten is naturally found in wheat). As for how it tastes when cooked or baked, buckwheat produces a nutty and earthy flavor, with a bit of bitterness. It also adds a moist and tender texture. In other words, buckwheat is the nutty-tasting flour ideal for gluten-free recipes.

But besides the benefits of being gluten-free, buckwheat flour will make for a unique flavor when incorporated into chocolate chip cookies. Because buckwheat flour has a strong flavor, it needs to be paired up with other strong flavors — such as chocolate. In fact, it will even enhance the flavor of the chocolate, making your chocolate chip cookies taste perhaps even more chocolatey than a traditional recipe. Sounds pretty good, right?

Plus, buckwheat doesn't have to stick to just cookies — there are plenty of other recipes to incorporate the pseudocereal into.