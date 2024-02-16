21 Types Of Syrup And How To Use Them

To an untrained eye, the differences between various kinds of liquid sweeteners are indiscernible. Aren't they all made from the same thing and equally bad for you? Well, not exactly. Some have bad reputations; others are considered medicinal. Some are overused, while others can only be found on the other side of the world. Some stick to their lane, while others are universal. They come from trees, from grains, from succulents, from fruit. Their colors range from almost black to amber to clear. Most of them can replace one another one-for-one, yet possess unique histories, production methods, and applications.

The sweet world of syrups is filled with surprises. From everyone's favorite maple breakfast companion and unassuming, yet necessary simple syrup to the exotic and rare kuromitsu and miel de palma, here's how to learn the differences between common syrup kinds (as well as their similarities!), and master the art of creative and sustainable syrup-making yourself.